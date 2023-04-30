GAA Round up: Galway secure late draw while Dublin survive Kildare scare

Michael Bolton

Dublin survived their biggest test in the Leinster football championship for over a decade after a hard fought 0-14 to 0-12 win over Kildare to reach the Leinster football final.

Stephen Cluxton returned to the Dublin side for the first time in the championship since 2020, but it looked like it would be a losing return as Kildare matched them toe-to-toe for 70 minutes.

Kildare took a 0-8 to 0-6 lead at the interval, and were 0-10 to 0-6 ahead in the 40th minute, with the prospect of a first defeat in the Leinster Championship since 2010 a real possibility for Dublin.

However, Dublin made their experience count, with Dean Rock, Cormac Costello and Jack McCaffrey making a difference from the bench.

Late scores from Costello, McCaffrey and Lorcan O'Dell ensured a spot in the Leinster final for Dublin.

They will face Louth, who needed extra-time to defeat offaly in a thrilling 0-27 to 2-15 win.

The sides were level at half-time, with Ciarán Downey impressing for Louth with seven points through the game, while Peter Cunningham scored Offaly's first goal as it was 0-9 to 1-6 at the interval.

While Louth were four point ahead with 10 minutes remaining of normal time, Offaly scored four times without reply to bring the game to extra time at 0-17 to 1-14.

While a second goal for Offaly through Declan Hogan gave Offaly hope, Louth had too much in extra time as Mickey Harte's side reach their first final since 2010.

In Ulster, it was far more comfortable for Armagh, who ran out comfortable 4-10 to 0-12 winners over Down.

Rian O'Neil was among the goalscorers for Armagh, who will meet Derry in the Ulster final in two weeks time.

In hurling, there was late drama in Nolan Park as a late point ensured the points were shared between Kilkenny and Galway in a 1-25 to 0-28 draw.

The sides exchanged the lead throughout the first half, with Brian Concannon scoring the game's only goal after five minutes. TJ Reid and Eoin Cody were key for Kilkenny as the teams went in level at 0-16 to 1-13.

It was Kilkenny who looked more likely to win the game, as they managed to always stay ahead until the final moments, when Declan McLoughlin stepped up in the 77th minute to send over a free for Henry Shefflin's side.

In the Munster Hurling Championship, Cork put in an impressive display to see off Waterford 0-27 to 0-18 at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Cork got off to a quick start that Waterford couldn't match, as the Rebels opened up a 0-8 to 0-1 lead after 20 minutes.

Despite the best efforts of Stephen Bennett, who ended the game with nine points for Waterford, Cork went into the interval with a 0-15 ton 0-6 lead.

Cork continued to show their clinical forward play in the second half, as Patrick Horgan scored 0-8, in what was a comfortable nine point victory.