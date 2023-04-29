GAA Round up: Clare defeat Limerick in thriller and Derry reach Ulster final

Michael Bolton

In the Ulster semi-final, a strong first-half performance from Derry ensured a 1-21 to 2-10 win over Monaghan to reach a second successive provincial final.

Shane McGuigan scored nine points for Rory Gallagher's side, with Conor McCluskey scoring their goal in the 27th minute as Derry carried a 1-12 to 1-05 lead into the interval.

Monaghan improved in the second half and had their second goal through Karl Gallagher, but Derry had too much, and will play either Armagh or down in the Ulster final.

In Hurling, Clare sent a statement to the rest of the country after a 1-24 to 2-20 win over Limerick in a thrilling encounter at the Gaelic Grounds.

Forwards from both sides impressed in an open game, as Aidan McCarthy helped Clare to a 0-8 to 0-5 lead after 17 minutes.

Limerick got the first goal of the game through Seamus Flanagan, despite appeals that he was in the square. Clare rallied and were just one point behind as the All-Ireland Champions went ended the half with a 1-10 to 0-12 lead.

Clare started the second half with intent and had their goal through Peter Duggan to put them back in front. Both sides exchanged scores through the game as Clare somehow managed to stay in front.

Crucial scores from Shane O'Donnell and Tony Kelly made it a four point game in the 70th minute, before Flanagan's second game made it a nervous finish, but Clare held on for memorable victory.

In the Leinster Championship Wexford got the better of Antrim in an entertaining clash in Wexford clash, as they ran out 1-30 to 1-25 winners.

The returning Lee Chin scored 0-9 for Wexford as they made their early scores count as they took a 1-19 to 1-10 lead at the break. Cathal Dunbar scored Wexford's goal in the 13th minute, minutes after Antrim's James McNaughton scored their goal.

While Antrim kept the pressure on Wexford, they never looked like changing the game as Wexford secured victory.

In the other game in the Leinster championship, Dublin were 2-13 to 1-13 winners over Westmeath.

Donal Burke was the standout player for Dublin with 1-9. Westmeath threatened an upset with an early goal from