Sat, 29 Apr, 2023 - 21:52

Scotland ease past Ireland in Six Nations after dominant second-half display

Tries from Meryl Smith, Rachel Malcolm, Lana Skeldon, Francesca McGhie, Leah Bartlett and Chloe Rollie earned them a comfortable win on Saturday.
Nick Mashiter, PA

Scotland eased past Ireland 36-10 in the women’s Six Nations.

Defeat at Murrayfield, the final game of the tournament, means Ireland finish bottom with Scotland fourth.

Dannah O’Brien’s penalty gave Ireland an early lead but Smith’s try put Scotland 5-3 ahead at the break.

Seven minutes into the second half, hooker Skeldon went over after a rolling maul before Nichola Fryday’s try made it 10-8 and O’Brien’s conversion levelled the score.

But Bartlett’s converted try quickly put Scotland 17-10 ahead and McGhie’s try made it 22-10, with Helen Nelson converting.

Captain Malcolm extended the lead with six minutes left – Nelson again converting – to settle the game before Rollie went over in the closing stages.

women's six nationsireland rugbyscotland rugbytiktok women's six nations
