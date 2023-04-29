Saturday sport: Leinster face Toulouse challenge, Limerick take on Clare

Kenneth Fox

The Aviva Stadium is the stage for this afternoon’s blockbuster Heineken Champions Cup semi-final.

Four time winners Leinster take on five-time champions Toulouse from 3pm.

Robbie Henshaw and James Lowe both miss out for the home side as Charlie Ngatai comes in at centre and Jordan Larmour replaces Lowe on the wing.

James Ryan captains the side that sees Josh van der Flier return alongside Caelan Doris and Jack Conan in the pack.

Meanwhile, Ireland will hope to avoid the wooden spoon in the final round of the TikTok Women's Six Nations later.

Greg McWilliams' side will need a bonus-point victory as they take on Scotland in Edinburgh from 7:30pm.

Before that, it is a Grand Slam decider at Twickenham as England face France from 1pm.

Italy take on Wales in Parma at 3:30pm.

Soccer

It is Crystal Palace 3 West Ham 2 with a half and hour gone in the lunchtime game in the Premier League.

Kickoff was delayed by 15 minutes after an issue with the season ticket card reader at Selhurst Park.

Later, Evan Ferguson can return for Brighton in their game with Wolves at 3pm.

While Nottingham Forest go to Brentford.

===

It's understood Qatari businessman Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad has made a bid of £5 billion (€5,65 million) to purchase Manchester United.

The deadline for final bids for the club was 10pm last night.

INEOS owner Jim Ratcliffe has also submitted a revised bid.

GAA

Limerick take on Clare in Round 2 of the Munster Hurling Championship this evening.

Throw-in at the Gaelic Grounds is at 7pm.

There is also action in the Leinster Hurling Championship getting underway from 6pm.

Wexford take on Antrim at Wexford Park, while Parnell Park is the venue for Dublin's meeting with Westmeath.

Defending Ulster football champions Derry are hoping to book a return to the provincial final this evening.

They take on Monaghan in the first of this weekend’s semi-finals, with throw-in in Omagh at 5pm.

Snooker

Mark Allen trails Mark Selby by 10 frames to 8 in the World Snooker Championship semi-final at the Crucible in Sheffield.

Later, Luca Brecel and Si Jiahui resume their semi-final, with the Chinese youngster leading by by 14 frames to 10.

Racing

There are two Grade Ones to be decided on the final day of the Punchestown Festival.

A seven-race card gets underway this afternoon at 25-to-3.