Fri, 28 Apr, 2023 - 15:14

Sean Dyche: Players must handle high stakes that come with representing Everton

Everton face a relegation six-pointer at Leicester on Monday.
Sean Dyche: Players must handle high stakes that come with representing Everton

By Carl Markham, PA

Everton manager Sean Dyche stressed his players have to handle the high stakes which come with playing for the club.

A 4-1 defeat at home to Newcastle means they head into Monday’s relegation six-pointer at Leicester, one point above them in 18th, having to win if they are to stand any realistic chance of extending their 69-year stay in the top flight.

It is a huge occasion which is likely to have a massive bearing on the futures of both clubs, and having seen his side crumble in the second half at home to the high-flying Magpies Dyche wants his players to understand just what the implications are.

“The stakes have been high since I got here,” said the Toffees boss, without a win in 10 matches.

“The stakes should be high, by the way. A club like Everton, the stakes should be high. That’s what the players need to remember. They need to be high at this football club.

“If we go down there, take on the game and win, then it creates a different atmosphere and the belief floods back in very quickly. It’s strange how quickly it can turn around.

“The key point is you making it happen, I can’t emphasise that enough. I say it to the players constantly – you make things happen in football.

“Now and again you get a lucky one but even that doesn’t really build belief. The ones that build belief are when you take it on, then deliver and get a result.”

More in this section

Wilfried Zaha’s return provides boost for Roy Hodgson Wilfried Zaha’s return provides boost for Roy Hodgson
Newcastle brush aside struggling Everton to edge closer to Champions League spot Newcastle brush aside struggling Everton to edge closer to Champions League spot
Martin O’Neill would have been interested in short-term Leicester role Martin O’Neill would have been interested in short-term Leicester role
soccerpremier leaguefootballleicesterevertonnewcastlesean dycheleicester vs everton
Harry Kane feels ‘honest conversation’ with Daniel Levy was important for Spurs

Harry Kane feels ‘honest conversation’ with Daniel Levy was important for Spurs

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more