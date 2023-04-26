Manchester City show their class to dismantle title rivals Arsenal

By Andy Hampson, PA

Champions Manchester City produced a stunning performance to seize complete control of the Premier League title race with a devastating 4-1 win over leaders Arsenal.

Kevin De Bruyne struck twice with John Stones and Erling Haaland also on the scoresheet at the Etihad Stadium as City delivered a potentially decisive blow to the Gunners’ hopes of lifting the crown.

Arsenal claimed a late reply through Rob Holding but treble-chasing City had long since asserted their dominance and Haaland wrapped up the contest with his 49th goal of the season in stoppage time.

The result lifted Pep Guardiola’s men to within two points of the Londoners at the top of the table and, with two games in hand, they are now strong favourites to land their fifth title in six years.

Arsenal and their manager Mikel Arteta simply had no answer to the pace, strength and determination of the hosts, who were at their ruthless best and powered to their 12th win in their last 13 games in all competitions.