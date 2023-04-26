Wed, 26 Apr, 2023 - 21:29

Glazers could retain Man United stake under Jim Ratcliffe bid – reports

Friday is the deadline for third bids to be submitted.
By PA Sport Staff

Joel and Avram Glazer could remain stakeholders at Manchester United under a deal being proposed by prospective new owner Jim Ratcliffe, according to reports.

British businessman Ratcliffe, founder and chairman of the INEOS Group, is among those to have expressed an interest in buying the Premier League club.

It has been reported that one of the options on the table for the American owners would see Ratcliffe take a controlling stake of more than 50 per cent, with the two Glazers retaining a combined 20 per cent.

Soccer – Barclays Premier League – Manchester United v Burnley – Old Trafford
Joint chairmen Joel Glazer (right) and Avram Glazer (left) could remain as Manchester United stakeholders if Sir Jim Ratcliffe takes over at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

Such a deal would not be welcomed by large sections of United’s support who have campaigned for the Glazers – whose leveraged buyout in 2005 plunged the club into huge debt – to quit Old Trafford.

American bank the Raine Group are facilitating the sale of the club, with Friday being the deadline for third bids to be submitted.

The Glazer family are considering either selling the club or bringing in external investment after announcing last November they were seeking “strategic alternatives”.

Manchester United v Sevilla – UEFA Europa League – Quarter Final – First Leg – Old Trafford
Manchester United fans have protested long and hard against the ownership of the Glazer family (Nick Potts/PA)

As well as Ratcliffe, a Qatari consortium – led by Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani – and Finnish businessman Thomas Zilliacus have gone public in their ambition to complete a full takeover.

One other group known to be involved is American hedge fund Elliott Investment, which has made an offer for a minority stake, but it is unknown how many parties have entered the process.

It has been reported the Glazers value the club at £6 billion.

Eddie Howe mindful of pitching Anthony Gordon into cauldron on return to Everton

