Tue, 25 Apr, 2023 - 08:18

Football rumours: Manchester United step up chase to sign Harry Kane

The England captain is not expected to sign a new contract at Tottenham.
Football rumours: Manchester United step up chase to sign Harry Kane

By PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

Manchester United’s pursuit of England captain Harry Kane is gathering pace according to The Daily Telegraph. A summer move is increasingly likely with the 29-year-old striker not expected sign a new deal at Tottenham.

Crystal Palace have offered a new deal to forward Wilfried Zaha who has been attracting interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Paris St-Germain, reports the Guardian. The 30-year-old forward is out of contract at the end of the season and has been offered a deal worth £200,000 (€225,000) a week to stay at Selhurst Park.

Premier League big guns are poised to compete for the signature of Napoli’s South Korean centre-half Kim Min-jae. Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham are keen on a £40 million move for the 26-year-old, according to The Sun.

Aston Villa are keen on Argentina midfielder Giovani lo Celso (27), according to the Daily Mail. He played under Villa boss Unai Emery at Villarreal, where he is on loan from Tottenham.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Andre Almeida: Aston Villa have joined Brighton in watching the 22-year-old Portuguese midfielder at Valencia, reports the Daily Mail.

Luka Vuskovic: The Croatian centre-half, 16, is attracting interest from Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City, according to the Daily Mail.

More in this section

Early goals crucial as Kerry beat Cork to clinch Munster U20 title Early goals crucial as Kerry beat Cork to clinch Munster U20 title
Down GAA condemns banner flown over Ulster Football quarter-final in Newry Down GAA condemns banner flown over Ulster Football quarter-final in Newry
London Marathon fastest time smashed along with 45 Guinness World Records London Marathon fastest time smashed along with 45 Guinness World Records
soccerchelseaharry kaneman utdliverpooltransfersman cityaston villawilfried zahagossip
In Pictures: London Marathon sees 48,000 runners hit the streets

In Pictures: London Marathon sees 48,000 runners hit the streets

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"
Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more