Sun, 23 Apr, 2023 - 13:12

Sunday sport: Newcastle stun Spurs with early goals; Limerick get title defence underway

There's a big day of action across GAA and soccer
Updated: 2.25pm

Here's the latest updated from the day's sporting action...

GAA

All-Ireland Senior Hurling champions Limerick begin their title defence with a Munster round-robin game against Waterford. The game at Semple Stadium got underway at 2pm, where it's currently 0-8 to 0-3 in Limerick's favour.

That's followed by the meeting of Clare and Tipperary at Cusack Park from 4pm.

In the football, Galway and Roscommon contest a Connacht semi-final at Doctor Hyde Park from 4pm, while in Ulster, it's Down against Donegal in the provincial quarter-final in Newry, where Donegal lead 1-1 to 0-2.

There are also four quarter-finals down for decision in the Leinster Senior Football Championship. Westmeath are up 0-8 t0 0-2 against Louth in the 2pm throw-in, while Kildare and Wicklow get underway at 2.30pm.

Later, Dublin and Laois go head-to-head at O'Moore Park from 3.30pm, and it's Offaly up against Meath in Tullamore at 4pm.

Soccer

The second FA Cup semi-final sees Brighton and Manchester United meet at Wembley from 4.30pm, with the winner meeting Manchester City, who made easy work of Sheffield United on Saturday.

***

In the Premier League, Newcastle have got off to a storming start against Tottenham Hotspurs, netting five times in the opening 20 minutes to no reply.

In the second 2pm start, West Ham have started similarly strong, leading Bournemouth 2-0.

***

In the Scottish Premiership, Aberdeen play Rangers at 4.30pm.

***

Arsenal are in Germany for the first leg of the Women's Champions League semi-final against Wolfsburg from 2.30pm.

In the Women's Super League, it's Liverpool against Brighton, Reading v Everton, and Tottenham at home to Aston Villa, all from 2pm.

Later, Manchester City play West Ham at 6.45pm.

