Sun, 23 Apr, 2023 - 14:33

Sir Mo Farah will end glittering career after September’s Great North Run

Farah completed his final London Marathon on Sunday, finishing ninth in two hours, 10 minutes and 28 seconds.
Sir Mo Farah will end glittering career after September’s Great North Run

By Andy Sims, PA

Sir Mo Farah will bring the curtain down on his glittering career at the Great North Run in September.

Britain’s greatest distance runner completed his final London Marathon on Sunday, finishing ninth in two hours, 10 minutes and 28 seconds.

Farah, who turned 40 last month, will run the Great Manchester 10k in May and then wave goodbye around the streets of Tyneside.

Sir Mo Farah
Sir Mo Farah finished ninth in his last London Marathon. Photo: John Walton/PA. 

The 2012 and 2016 Olympic 5,000m and 10,000m champion said: “The Great North Run is going to be my last-ever run and that will be the end of my career. That will be my final race.

“I won’t be competing in any track races. The track is done. I’ll just do a couple more races on the road and wave to the crowd.

“It’s the right decision and hopefully I’ll get to spend time with my family while continuing to be involved with the sport.”

Kelvin Kiptum
Kelvin Kiptum won the men’s elite race. Photo: John Walton/PA. 

Kenyan Kelvin Kiptum won the men’s race in the second fastest marathon in history.

The 23-year-old broke the course record with an incredible time of 2:01.27, missing out on Eliud Kipchoge’s world record by 18 seconds.

The first British man home was not Farah, but Yorkshire’s Emile Cairess, who finished a creditable sixth on his marathon debut.

“I beat Mo Farah today but it’s not the Mo Farah who was at the Olympics,” said Cairess.

Another Briton, Philip Sesemann, outsprinted Farah on the final straight to finish eighth and Chris Thompson made it four British runners in the top 10 by finishing 10th.

More in this section

Paul Rudd drinks beer and sings chants with fans at Wrexham pub Paul Rudd drinks beer and sings chants with fans at Wrexham pub
Saturday sport: Man City through to FA Cup final; Leinster fall to Bulls Saturday sport: Man City through to FA Cup final; Leinster fall to Bulls
Sunday sport: Newcastle stun Spurs with early goals; Limerick get title defence underway Sunday sport: Newcastle stun Spurs with early goals; Limerick get title defence underway
londonathleticssir mo faraheliud kipchogelondon marathonfarahphilip sesemannchris thompsonemile cairesskelvin kiptum
Ronnie O’Sullivan has a hug for Hossein Vafaei after crushing ‘grudge match’ win

Ronnie O’Sullivan has a hug for Hossein Vafaei after crushing ‘grudge match’ win

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"
Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more