Sat, 22 Apr, 2023 - 18:15

Leinster’s unbeaten run ended after heavy loss to Bulls

Michael Milne scored a consolation try for Leinster
Leinster’s unbeaten run ended after heavy loss to Bulls

PA Sport Staff

Leinster lost for the first time in the United Rugby Championship this season as they were put to the sword by a ruthless Bulls team in a 62-7 defeat at Loftus Versfeld.

Kurt-Lee Arendse, Canan Moodie and Johan Grobbelaar all helped themselves to a brace of tries with Ruan Nortje, Stedman Gans and Harold Vorster also going in as the South Africans ran in nine tries, with Johan Goosen converting seven and adding a penalty.

Prop Michael Milne scored a consolation try for Leinster.

Leinster had already secured top spot in the table and rested a number of star players but would have been disappointed by the nature of the defeat ahead of next weekend’s Heineken Champions Cup semi-final with Toulouse.

Bulls opened the scoring with Goosen sending over a straightforward penalty after concerted early pressure in the Leinster 22.

Their dominance was rewarded after 14 minutes when lock Nortje took a short pass from Embrose Papier from a ruck and crashed over from short range.

They stretched their advantage with a flowing move down the left and David Kriel drew in Tommy O’Brien before playing an inside pass to Arendse to run in unopposed.

Arendse then claimed his second try of the afternoon when Leinster turned the ball over inside their own 22 and Moodie’s kick through was latched onto by the full-back.

Grobbelaar secured the bonus point when he went over from a lineout drive with Goosen adding his fourth conversion.

Bulls began the first half like they ended the second with Papier breaking through a series of poor Leinster tackles before flicking the ball up for Grobbelaar to stroll in for his second try.

With Thomas Clarkson in the sin-bin, Goosen then launched an inch-perfect kick to the corner that was claimed by Moodie to crash over for the sixth try.

Kriel and Arendse combined to send over Gans following a scrum won against the head.

Milne burrowed over for Leinster before Vorster and Moodie added to the rout.

More in this section

Paul Rudd drinks beer and sings chants with fans at Wrexham pub Paul Rudd drinks beer and sings chants with fans at Wrexham pub
Ronnie O’Sullivan has a hug for Hossein Vafaei after crushing ‘grudge match’ win Ronnie O’Sullivan has a hug for Hossein Vafaei after crushing ‘grudge match’ win
Roberto De Zerbi out to keep Brighton on course for historic FA Cup triumph Roberto De Zerbi out to keep Brighton on course for historic FA Cup triumph
leinsterrugbyunited rugby championshipbulls
Saturday sport: Ireland suffer defeat to England; Kerry take win over Tipp

Saturday sport: Ireland suffer defeat to England; Kerry take win over Tipp

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"
Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more