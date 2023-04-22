Saturday Sport: Ireland face England in Women's Six Nations, Hurling Championship gets underway

Michael Bolton

It's a big day of action in the Premier League, the Women's Six Nations and GAA action.

Soccer

Fulham are currently 1-0 up against Leeds in the early kick-off in the Premier League.

Harry Wilson's goal has the home side in front with twenty minutes to go at Craven Cottage.

Leeds need a positive result from Craven Cottage to revive their relegation fight

Then at 3.00, in-form Aston Villa go to Brentford, and Nottingham Forest are away to Liverpool.

Leicester host Wolves, while Everton go to Crystal Palace.

In the FA Cup semi-final, Manchester City take on Sheffield United at 4.45.

Rugby

Ireland's TikTok Women's Six Nations continues this afternoon.

Musgrave Park is the setting as Greg McWilliams' side take on Grand Slam-chasing England from 2.15.

At 4.45pm, Scotland face Italy in Edinburgh.

In the URC, Connacht and Munster are both looking to secure Champions Cup rugby for next season.

Connacht will know exactly what they need, although a win is a must, by the time they kick off away to Glasgow.

Munster also need a win over the Cell C Sharks in Durban, but a losing bonus point could be enough.

GAA

New York are hoping lightning can strike twice this afternoon. After beating Leitrim a fortnight ago, they travel to Markievicz Park to face Sligo in the Connacht football semi-finals.

The winners will be guaranteed a spot in the All-Ireland group stage.

Twelve of last year’s All Ireland final-winning side have been named to start for Kerry’s Munster semi-final with Tipperary.

Limerick play Clare in the other final-four clash.

And Kingspan Breffni hosts the Ulster Football quarter-final clash of Cavan and Armagh from 6.30pm.

Kilkenny begin the defence of their Leinster Hurling title this evening, with a first group game against Westmeath from 6pm.

Galway take on Wexford at Pearse Stadium from 4.30pm.