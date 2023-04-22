Sat, 22 Apr, 2023 - 12:55

Manchester City-Leeds set to be televised despite Saturday 3pm kick-off time

The Premier League said its decision to broadcast the fixture is “subject to further consultation with relevant stakeholders”.
Manchester City-Leeds set to be televised despite Saturday 3pm kick-off time

By PA Sport Staff

Manchester City’s Premier League match against Leeds is still set to be broadcast on television despite being moved to a 3pm kick-off on a Saturday.

The fixture, originally scheduled for Sunday May 7, has been brought forward a day because of City’s first-leg Champions League semi-final clash against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu on Tuesday May 9.

The clash was scheduled to be shown on Sky Sports and that remains the case despite it now being in the Saturday afternoon blackout period.

That blocks the broadcast of games at any level in England between 2.45pm and 5.15pm on a Saturday in order to protect match attendances and participation at grassroots level.

However, the Premier League said in a statement: “The match will remain live on Sky Sports in the UK, subject to further consultation with relevant stakeholders.”

The league added that a lunchtime broadcast slot has been avoided “so as not to clash with the King’s Coronation”, while an evening kick-off is not possible because of a “lack of police resourcing”.

Pep Guardiola’s City, who face Sheffield United in the semi-final of the FA Cup at Wembley on Saturday, remain in contention to complete the treble.

They are five points behind Arsenal with two matches in hand, and host Mikel Arteta’s side at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

City have also had their outstanding fixture at Brighton scheduled for Wednesday May 24, with the Premier League campaign ending on Sunday May 28.

More in this section

Ronnie O’Sullivan cashes in as wild Hossein Vafaei break-off shocks Crucible Ronnie O’Sullivan cashes in as wild Hossein Vafaei break-off shocks Crucible
Thrilling Arsenal fightback stuns Southampton but draw hits title hopes Thrilling Arsenal fightback stuns Southampton but draw hits title hopes
Saturday Sport: Ireland face England in Women's Six Nations, Hurling Championship gets underway Saturday Sport: Ireland face England in Women's Six Nations, Hurling Championship gets underway
soccerpremier leagueleedsman city
Roberto De Zerbi out to keep Brighton on course for historic FA Cup triumph

Roberto De Zerbi out to keep Brighton on course for historic FA Cup triumph

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"
Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more