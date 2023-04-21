Fri, 21 Apr, 2023 - 22:12

League of Ireland wrap: Bohemians beat Drogheda, Rovers win Dublin derby

Table toppers Bohemians were away to Drogheda United where they won 2-0 with goals from Paddy Kirk and Declan McDaid.
Kenneth Fox

It was a busy night in the League of Ireland Premier Division with the league leaders and chasers all in action.

Cork City were well beaten at home against Derry City with the final score being 3-1.

Shelbourne drew with Dundalk 1-1 at Tolka Park - Shels had Shane Farrell sent off, with Robbie Benson missing the resulting penalty.

In the Dublin derby in Inchicore, St Pat’s came up short against third place side Shamrock Rovers losing 2-0. Trevor Clarke wrapped up the win in the 88th minute.

In the First Division, it was Cobh Ramblers 1 Treaty United 1

Kerry lost 4-1 to leaders Galway United at home.

At the RSC it was Waterford 4 Athlone Town 3 - Ronan Coughlan with all four for the hosts.

And it was Wexford 0 Finn Harps 1 at Ferrycarrig Park.

