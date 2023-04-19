Wed, 19 Apr, 2023 - 14:19

Kyren Wilson produces 13th 147 in Crucible history to drive Sheffield crowd wild

The world number seven took a 6-3 lead into the evening session
By PA Sport Staff

Kyren Wilson produced the first maximum 147 break of the 2023 World Snooker Championship in his opening-round match against Ryan Day at the Crucible.

Welshman Day, the British Open champion, had moved into an early 2-0 lead with a break of 75.

World number seven Wilson, runner-up at the Crucible in 2020, responded with fine clearances of 133 and 83 to head into the mid-session interval with the match all square at 2-2.

Wilson continued his momentum on returning to the table as he built towards a perfect clearance, sinking a fine final red and black having seemingly run out of position before sweeping up the colours.

It was a 13th maximum at the Crucible and landed Wilson a £40,000 bonus, as well potentially another £15,000 for the tournament’s highest break so long as it is not equalled.

Wilson became the ninth player to make a 147 at the Sheffield venue, which was the fourth of his career.

A break of 51 helped Wilson continue his recovery to turn the match around at 4-2 before Day got back on the board with a 72 clearance.

Kyren Wilson during his match with Ryan Day
Wilson became the ninth player to make a 147 at the Sheffield venue for which he landed a £40,000 bonus (Mike Egerton/PA)

Wilson restored his two-frame advantage before another half-century saw him take a 6-3 lead into the concluding evening session.

On Table One, Jack Lisowski fended off a late fightback from Noppon Saengkham to win 10-7 in a match which had been delayed following Monday’s ‘Just Stop Oil’ protest which saw orange powder tipped over the cloth.

Saengkham resumed 6-3 down, but opened up the morning session with fine long red.

However, both players then missed the chance to wrap up what was a scrappy frame – which included three flukes – before Lisowski finally finished off on the colours.

The Thai qualifier then edged the next 68-61 on a respotted black.

Saengkham promptly lifted his cue in the air with both hands to mimick the celebration of Dennis Taylor from his memorable 1985 victory over Steve Davis in a nail-biting last-ball decider.

Lisowski, though, responded with a break of 65 to take the 12th frame and the next to move to the cusp of victory as he headed into the mid-session interval with a lead of 9-4.

Noppon Saengkham celebrates at the Crucible
Noppon Saengkham celebrated winning a tense frame on a respotted black (Mike Egerton/PA)

Following the restart, a break of 62 saw Saengkham reduce the deficit before also taking the 15th frame and then making a fine 130 clearance to close within two.

World number 12 Lisowski, a quarter-finalist last year, failed to build a match-winning break when set in the 17th frame, but Saengkham could not capitalise.

Some solid safety from Lisowski helped him edge back in front before cutting in a long blue left Saengkham needing snookers and ‘Jackpot’ Lisowski then finally booked his place in the last 16 by potting the pink.

