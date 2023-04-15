Rhys McClenaghan wins gold at European Gymnastics Championships

Kenneth Fox

World champion Rhys McClenaghan has won gold in the pommel horse final at the European Gymnastics Championships in Antalya, Turkey.

McClenaghan scored 14.666 for his routine, earning him his second European Pommel title, having also won in 2018.

"I couldn’t be more proud to bring home another European Title for Ireland and to my collection," McClenaghan said following his victory.

EUROPEAN AND WORLD CHAMPION 🔥🤯



Doesn’t that have a nice ring to it?



Congratulations Rhys 👊#EuropeanChampion | #TeamIreland pic.twitter.com/39ccWJ9CLC — Team Ireland (@TeamIreland) April 15, 2023

"It was an anxious wait going up first and not performing my best routine, but it’s definitely putting up a score that can take the title, and I’m glad to be walking away from another European Championships as the European Pommel Horse Champion."

Gymnastics Ireland national men's coach Luke Carson said he was "exceptionally happy" with McClenaghan's performance, adding it is great preparation for Olympic qualification.