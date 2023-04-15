Sat, 15 Apr, 2023 - 13:06

Saturday sport: Delta Work eyes Grand National title; Ireland face Italy in Women's Six Nations

Ireland are in Parma to face Italy in the third round of the Women's Six Nations
Here's the latest updates from the day's sporting action...

Soccer

There are seven games in the Premier League this afternoon, starting with Aston Villa hosting Newcastle. The game kicked off at 12.30pm, and it's currently 1-0 to Villa after Jacob Ramsey netted in the 11th minute.

Later, Frank Lampard is looking to secure his first win in his second stint at Chelsea when they host Brighton at 3pm.

At the same time, struggling Everton need a positive result at home to out-of-form Fulham, while Crystal Palace can make it three from three under Roy Hodgson when they travel to bottom-side Southampton.

Also at 3pm, Tottenham take on Bournemouth and Wolves welcome Brentford, before the final game of the day at 5.30pm, when Leicester travel to Manchester City.

***

After a busy evening of fixtures on Friday, there's just one game in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, with Sligo Rovers hosting Drogheda United from 7.45pm.

Rugby

Ireland bid for their first win in the Women's Six Nations this afternoon when they take on Italy in Parma from 4.45pm.

Greg McWilliams' side suffered heavy defeated to Wales and France in the opening two rounds, and currently sit bottom of the table.

In the tournament's earlier fixture of the day, Wales take on England in Cardiff at 2.15pm.

===

Three Irish provinces are in action in the United Rugby Championship today.

Leinster play the Lions in South Africa at 3pm, with Munster away to the Stormers from 5.15pm, before Connacht play their final home game of the season against Cardiff from 7.35pm.

GAA

There are just two Senior inter-county fixtures on Saturday, starting with Lancashire taking on Longford in the first round of the Lory Meagher Cup at 4pm.

Switching to football, Fermanagh then meet Derry in Enniskillen in the quarter-final of the Ulster Football Championship at 5pm.

Gymnastics

Rhys McClenaghan is in action in the pommel horse final at the European Gymnastics Championship in Turkey.

McClenaghan put on a masterful display to score 14.666, with the result yet to be finalised.

Racing

Delta Work and Ain't That A Shame are among the favourites for today's Aintree Grand National.

The feature goes to post at 5.15pm, with today's card underway from 1.45pm.

