Fri, 14 Apr, 2023 - 14:46

Rafael Nadal ‘still not ready’ as he withdraws from Barcelona Open

Barcelona is the latest competition Nadal has withdrawn from after sustaining a hip problem at the Australian Open.
Rafael Nadal ‘still not ready’ as he withdraws from Barcelona Open

By PA Sport Staff

Rafael Nadal has confirmed that he will miss the upcoming Barcelona Open as he continues to recover from injury.

The 36-year-old posted on Twitter that he is “still not ready” to compete in the tournament, where he has won a record 12 titles previously.

Barcelona is the latest competition Nadal has withdrawn from after sustaining a hip problem at the Australian Open, missing the Indian Wells, Miami Open and Monte Carlo Masters tournaments this year.

Nadal wrote on Twitter: “Barcelona is a special tournament for me, because it is my adopted club and because playing at home is always a unique feeling.

“I am still not ready and, therefore, I continue my preparation process for the return to competition.

“Good luck to my friend David Ferrer and his entire team for this edition of Godo, which will surely be a success at all levels.”

More in this section

Ireland U20 Sam Prendergast to make Leinster debut this weekend Ireland U20 Sam Prendergast to make Leinster debut this weekend
Bayern Munich drop and fine Sadio Mane amid reports of fight with Leroy Sane Bayern Munich drop and fine Sadio Mane amid reports of fight with Leroy Sane
Jurgen Klopp won’t ‘talk about things we cannot have’ after Jude Bellingham saga Jurgen Klopp won’t ‘talk about things we cannot have’ after Jude Bellingham saga
tennisrafael nadalbarcelona opennadal
Premier League footballer to face ‘no further action’ on child sex allegations

Premier League footballer to face ‘no further action’ on child sex allegations

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more