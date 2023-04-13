Thu, 13 Apr, 2023 - 17:21

Profits at Dermot Weld's Curragh horse racing firm increase to €4.47 million

The impact of Covid-19 continued to be felt during the year under review and the Weld firm benefited from Government grants of €143,653.
Profits at Dermot Weld's Curragh horse racing firm increase to €4.47 million

Gordon Deegan

Accumulated profits at the Curragh based racing firm owned by one of the best known names in Irish horse racing, trainer, Dermot Weld increased to €4.47 million in 2021.

Accounts recently filed by Mr Weld’s Rosewell Racing Ltd show that the company recorded post tax profits of €99,950 in 2021.

The post tax profits were down sharply on the profits of €417,982 in 2020 and the post tax profits of €328,250 in 2019.

At the end of 2021, the firm’s cash funds had declined from €794,275 to €525,454.

During Covid-19, Government restrictions imposed in March 2020 forced the industry in which the business operates to close until 8th June 2020 when is re-opened, albeit behind closed doors.

The impact of Covid-19 continued to be felt during the year under review and the Weld firm benefited from Government grants of €143,653.

Separate figures published by the Revenue Commissioners show that the firm availed of Covid-19 wage supports during 2021.

Numbers employed by the business show that headcount reduced from 58 to 50 made up of 45 ‘general’ employees and five in administration.

The profit in 2021 also takes account of non-cash depreciation costs of €33,689.

The four directors of the firm are all members of the Weld family; Mary and Dermot along with sons, Chris and Mark. Dermot, Chris and Mark are each listed as horse trainers and aggregate pay for directors declined marginally from €391,874 to €388,780 in 2021.

The company’s shareholder funds totalled €2.79 million after a negative €1.698 million ‘other reserves’ is taken into account.

The veteran trainer took over the reins of the family horse training operation at Roswell House at The Curragh in 1972 and has had numerous career highlights.

Weld trained horses has won all five Irish Classics, with the trainer's first success coming with Blue Wind in the 1981 Irish Oaks.

A qualified vet, Weld became the fifth Irish trainer to land a Breeders' Cup success when Tarnawa and Colin Keane won the Breeders' Cup Turf at Keeneland in November 2020.

Weld’s success on the racecourse continues with Homeless Songs winning the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas last year where another

More in this section

Premier League clubs agree to end gambling sponsorship on front of shirts Premier League clubs agree to end gambling sponsorship on front of shirts
Ben Chilwell sees red as Real Madrid coast to first-leg victory over Chelsea Ben Chilwell sees red as Real Madrid coast to first-leg victory over Chelsea
Supporters trust calls for Man United’s potential takeover to be concluded Supporters trust calls for Man United’s potential takeover to be concluded
profitsirelandcurraghhorse racing firmdermot weldroswell racing
Bayern Munich drop and fine Sadio Mane amid reports of fight with Leroy Sane

Bayern Munich drop and fine Sadio Mane amid reports of fight with Leroy Sane

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more