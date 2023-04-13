Thu, 13 Apr, 2023 - 15:00

WTA ends China boycott but vows not to ‘let Peng Shuai be forgotten’

Tournaments will again be held in the country this autumn for the first time since early 2020.
By Eleanor Crooks, PA Tennis Correspondent

The WTA has decided to end its boycott of China despite its demands over the welfare of former player Peng Shuai not being met.

The ex-Wimbledon doubles champion and world number one in the format caused a storm in November 2021 when she wrote a detailed post on social media making allegations about a relationship with high-ranking Chinese official Zhang Gaoli.

The post was swiftly removed and Peng disappeared from public view, sparking concern across the tennis world about her welfare.

A man draws attention to Peng Shuai's situation at Wimbledon last year
A man draws attention to Peng Shuai’s situation at Wimbledon last year (Zac Goodwin/PA)

China had become by some distance the WTA’s most lucrative market, with more tournaments there than in any other country, including the WTA Finals in Shenzhen.

Tournaments were suspended in the country because of the coronavirus pandemic but the WTA responded strongly to the situation, with chief executive Steve Simon saying the tour would not return to China unless there was an investigation into Peng’s complaints and independent proof of her welfare.

He admitted on Thursday neither of those stipulations has been met but the WTA has suffered without China’s investment and will now return to the country in the autumn.

Simon told BBC Sport: “We’ve been in this for 16 months and we are convinced that at this point our requests will not be met. To continue with the same strategy doesn’t make sense and a different approach is needed.

 

“Hopefully, by returning, more progress can be made.”

Last month the WTA entered into a “strategic partnership” with private equity firm CVC Capital Partners worth £125million with the aim of increasing commercial growth.

Simon insisted they have not parked concerns about Peng, saying: “We’ve achieved some assurances from people that are close to Peng that she’s safe and living with her family in Beijing.

“We are hoping by the return more progress will be made. We are very proud of the position we took. We’re not going to let Peng be forgotten at this point in time.”

France’s Alize Cornet was the driving force behind drawing attention to Peng’s plight but she declined to comment on the return to China ahead of the Billie Jean King Cup tie against Great Britain in Coventry.

Simon claimed most players are behind the move, saying: “We certainly have some that were not, but the majority – the great majority – were in support and are in support of going back. There was strong support across the members, the (player) council and the board.”

bbctenniswtapeng shuaisteve simon
