Thu, 13 Apr, 2023 - 07:45

Football rumours: Manchester City lead race as Jude Bellingham price hits €150m

Jurgen Klopp turns to alternatives as Liverpool move on from teenage star.
Football rumours: Manchester City lead race as Jude Bellingham price hits €150m

By PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

Borussia Dortmund will ask up to £130 million (€150 million) for Jude Bellingham, according to The Sun, after the rising price tag ended Liverpool’s interest in the teenage midfielder. Manchester City have emerged as leading contenders to land the 19-year-old, but Manchester United could join the race if the club’s sale is completed in time.

Argentina v France – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Final – Lusail Stadium
Argentina’s Lionel Messi (left) and France’s Aurelien Tchouameni (Martin Rickett/PA)

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni (23) has emerged as Liverpool’s top target after giving up on Bellingham, according to the Daily Mirror. Declan Rice (West Ham), Moises Caicedo (Brighton) and Fulham’s Joao Palhinha are also on Jurgen Klopp’s shortlist.

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany (37) is Tottenham’s top target to replace Antonio Conte as manager, according to The Sun. The Belgian has impressed chairman Daniel Levy with the way he has steered Burnley back to the Premier League in his first season in charge.

The Times reports on another target for Tottenham, linking Arne Slot with the vacant manager’s role. West Ham and Crystal Palace are also reportedly interested in the man who has taken Feyenoord to the brink of the Dutch title.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise (left) and Manchester City’s Jack Grealish (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise (left) and Manchester City’s Jack Grealish (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Michael Olise: Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Crystal Palace winger (21) this summer.

Ryan Gravenberch: Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are showing interest in the Dutch midfielder, 20, at Bayern Munich.

More in this section

Masters final-round telecast ratings hit five-year high Masters final-round telecast ratings hit five-year high
Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti backs Frank Lampard to improve Chelsea fortunes Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti backs Frank Lampard to improve Chelsea fortunes
GAA Weekend preview: Ladies league finals take centre stage while Ulster Championship kicks off GAA Weekend preview: Ladies league finals take centre stage while Ulster Championship kicks off
soccermanchester unitedfootballjude bellinghamtransfersmanchester cityarsenaltottenhamgossipvincent kompanymichael olise
Ben Chilwell sees red as Real Madrid coast to first-leg victory over Chelsea

Ben Chilwell sees red as Real Madrid coast to first-leg victory over Chelsea

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more