Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane fight after defeat to Manchester City – reports

According to German media, the altercation resulted in Sane sustaining a cut lip.
By PA Sport Staff

Bayern Munich forwards Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane reportedly fought in the dressing room following their Champions League quarter-final defeat at Manchester City on Tuesday night.

The pair appeared to argue during the closing stages of their 3-0 loss, which leaves Thomas Tuchel’s men with a mountain to climb in the second leg in Germany next week.

According to German media, the apparent tension between the pair escalated in the dressing room, leading to an altercation in which Sane sustained a cut lip.

Sadio Mane (left) was a second half substitute in Bayern Munich’s defeat at Manchester City (Nick Potts/PA)

The reports suggest that Sane continued his journey on the team bus upon their arrival back in Munich, while Mane departed separately.

Mane, who has struggled to impose himself at Bayern since his arrival from Liverpool last summer, was ineffective after coming off the bench to replace Jamal Musiala in the 69th minute.

Sane had started the match against his former club, whom he left in 2020 to link up with the German giants.

