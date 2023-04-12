Wed, 12 Apr, 2023 - 10:28

Michael Jordan’s 1998 Air Jordans sell for record €2m at auction

The valued sneakers were worn during the basketball star’s NBA Finals game in 1998 during his last year with the Chicago Bulls.
By Sarah Ping, PA

Basketball star Michael Jordan’s sneakers have sold at auction for more than $2.2 million (€2 million), making them one of the most expensive pair of runners ever purchased.

The Air Jordan 13s were worn by Jordan for Game Two of the 1998 NBA Finals during his final year with the Chicago Bulls – often referred to as The Last Dance and the inspiration behind the hit Netflix series of the same name.

The valuable footwear exceeded auction records after the sale at Sotheby’s on Tuesday.

Michael Jordan’s sneakers sale
Michael Jordan’s sneakers which have sold at auction for more than $2.2 million (Sotheby’s)

“Today’s record-breaking result further proves that the demand for Michael Jordan sports memorabilia continues to outperform and transcend all expectations,” said Brahm Wachter, Sotheby’s head of streetwear and modern collectables.

“Sotheby’s is extremely proud to hold the world record for most valuable game-worn sports memorabilia at auction and the most valuable sneakers ever sold, both of which – to no surprise – are directly tied to the global icon, Michael Jordan.”

The sneakers formed part of Sotheby’s Victoriam collection, which is a two-part curated sports collection showcasing memorabilia from past and present athletes.

The Air Jordans beat the previous record of $1.8 million held by a pair of Kanye West’s Nike Air Yeezy 1s.

Jordan’s memorabilia is highly valued and sought after at auction as Sotheby’s also sold his jersey, which he wore at Game One of the 1998 NBA Finals, for $10.1 million in September 2022 – making it among the most expensive game-worn sports memorabilia.

The black and red footwear, or shortened to Bred as is known in the Bred Air Jordans range, were worn when Jordan scored 37 points in the Bulls victory against Utah Jazz, 93-88.

The Air Jordan 13s Bred were among the final public releases of an Air Jordan sneaker during the basketballer’s career with the Bulls.

sotheby'snbaauctionsalesneakerstrainersbasketballjordanmichael jordanair jordan xiii
