GAA Weekend preview: Ladies league finals take centre stage

The finals of the Lidl Ladies National League will taje centre stage this weekend, as four teams will aim to go into the championship with the momentum of silverware.

Parnell Park will host the Division Four and Three finals with Antrim taking on Leitrim, before Kildare and Clare compete for silverware on Sunday.

Saturday will see Croke Park host the Division one and two finals. Armagh take on Laois in the Division two finals, before Kerry take on Galway.

In men's football, the Ulster championship will be the main focus, as Fermanagh and Derry will aim to overcome their league defeat two weeks ago when hey meet at Brewster Park.

On Sunday, Tyrone and Monaghan will get their championship campaign underway when they meet in Healy Park.

Here is all the information you need ahead of this weekend's GAA action.

Saturday April 15th

Ladies National League Division Two final

Armagh v Laois, Croke Park, TG4, 3.00pm.

Ladies National League Division one final

Kerry v Galway, Croke Park, TG4, 5.00pm.

Ulster football championship quarter-final

Fermanagh v Derry, Brewster Park, BBC NI, 5.00pm.

Sunday April 16th

Ladies National League Division four final

Antrim v Leitrim, Parnell Park, 2.00pm.

Ladies National League Division Three final

Kildare v Clare, Parnell Park, 4.00pm.

Very National Camogie League 2A final

Kerry v Meath, Croke Park, RTÉ Two, 12.00pm.

Very National Camogie League 1A final

Galway v Cork, Croke Park, RTÉ Two, 1.50pm.

Ulster football championship quarter-final

Tyrone v Monaghan, Healy Park, RTÉ Two, 4.00pm.