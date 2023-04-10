League of Ireland: Shamrock Rovers and Shelbourne claim home wins

A double from Graham Burke for Shamrock Rovers in their first half against UCD put them firmly in control at Tallaght Stadium, where a third from Jack Byrne cemented the home win in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Meanwhile at Tolka Park, Shelbourne took a 2-1 win over Sligo Rovers. Daniel Lafferty had the visitors off to a good start, netting in the 36th minute, but a goal from Matty Smith for Shelbourne was compounded by an own-goal just before the 60-minute mark after a deflection off John Mahon.

In the early fixture, a goal from Cian Murphy gave Cork the win against Dundalk, before Bohemians got an away win against Derry City when Dean Williams' penalty found the net.

Finally, Dylan Grimes claimed the only score for Drogheda as they fell to St Patrick's Athletic after a brace from Christ Forrester was complimented by Eoin Doyle's addition at the death.