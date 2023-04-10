Mon, 10 Apr, 2023 - 22:01

League of Ireland: Shamrock Rovers and Shelbourne claim home wins

Shamrock Rovers took a 3-0 win over UCD
League of Ireland: Shamrock Rovers and Shelbourne claim home wins

A double from Graham Burke for Shamrock Rovers in their first half against UCD put them firmly in control at Tallaght Stadium, where a third from Jack Byrne cemented the home win in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Meanwhile at Tolka Park, Shelbourne took a 2-1 win over Sligo Rovers. Daniel Lafferty had the visitors off to a good start, netting in the 36th minute, but a goal from Matty Smith for Shelbourne was compounded by an own-goal just before the 60-minute mark after a deflection off John Mahon.

In the early fixture, a goal from Cian Murphy gave Cork the win against Dundalk, before Bohemians got an away win against Derry City when Dean Williams' penalty found the net.

Finally, Dylan Grimes claimed the only score for Drogheda as they fell to St Patrick's Athletic after a brace from Christ Forrester was complimented by Eoin Doyle's addition at the death.

More in this section

Football rumours: Manchester United eye swoop for Brighton midfield pair Football rumours: Manchester United eye swoop for Brighton midfield pair
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta: Liverpool draw felt like two points dropped Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta: Liverpool draw felt like two points dropped
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc urges fans to stop coming to his home Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc urges fans to stop coming to his home
league of irelandshelbourneshamrock roverssse airtricity leaguepremier division
You appreciate every day – Dave Clark on living with Parkinson’s disease

You appreciate every day – Dave Clark on living with Parkinson’s disease

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more