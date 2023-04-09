GAA wrap: Roscommon stun Mayo, Cork suffer defeat to Clare

James Cox

Roscommon have seen off Mayo by 2-08 to 0-10 in the last of the Connacht Senior Football Championship quarter-finals in Castlebar.

Diarmuid Murtagh scored six points for Roscommon, including four frees. Meanwhile, Enda Smith scored 1-1, including a penalty.

After going in at half-time 2-04 to 0-4 points down, Mayo clawed themselves back into the game after the break.

Points from Donnacha McHugh, Matthew Ruane, Tommy Conroy saw them back in the running.

However, Roscommon scored three of the final four points to seal the victory.

In the Munster Senior Football Championship clash in Thurles, it finished Tipperary 3-9, Waterford 1-11.

Clare came out on top against Cork 0-14 to 0-13 at Cusack Park.

Clare’s Darren O'Neill celebrates winning. Photo: Natasha Barton/Inpho

A second-half comeback saw Clare complete their first victory over Cork in 26 years.

The game was level on four occasions, and Clare sealed a dramatic victory with a winning point from Kevin O’Donovan in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time.

Limerick have clinched the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 title after seeing off Kilkenny by 2-20 to 0-15 at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The All-Ireland champions started to pull away going into the final stages of the game following a goal from Aaron Gillane, set up by Seamus Flanagan in the 54th minute.

Kilkenny scored the first three points, but Limerick soon grew into the game.

Billy Drennan’s frees were one of the main sources of scores for the Cats, he registered five points.

Limerick were in control for most of the game though, as they won by 11 points despite 15 wides.

Gillane was their main scorer with 1-7, including five frees.