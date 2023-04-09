Easter sport: Shane Lowry keeps sights on leaders at US Masters

Golf

Shane Lowry will resume his third round at the US Masters inside the next hour after bad weather brought an early end to play for the second day running.

The Offaly man is two under par, while Seamus Power is two over.

American Brooks Koepka still leads at Augusta National on 13 under par.

Tiger Woods has been forced to withdraw from the tournament due to injury.

Play is due to get back underway in Georgia at 1.30pm Irish time.

Soccer

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has urged for patience as his players go through a spell of low confidence.

The Reds go in search of their first Premier League win in four games when they host leaders Arsenal this afternoon. Kick-off at Anfield is at 4.30pm.

Before that, Leeds United host Crystal Palace at 2pm.

GAA

Kilkenny and Limerick go head-to-head in the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh from 2pm.

At 4pm, Mayo and Roscommon square off in the last of the Connacht Senior Football Championship quarter-finals in Castlebar.

The Munster Senior Football Championship gets underway today as well.

Tipperary host Waterford at Semple Stadium while Clare face Cork at Cusack Park in Ennis.

Both of those games throw in at 2pm.