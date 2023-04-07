Fri, 07 Apr, 2023 - 21:53

Shamrock Rovers defeat Bohs in Dublin derby

Bohemians suffered a 2-0 loss at home
Shamrock Rovers have claimed the Dublin bragging rights after defeating Bohemians 2-0 at Dalymount Park.

Neil Farrugia bagged the first goal of the evening on the cusp of half-time, before Rory Gaffney followed up with a second in the 67th minute.

Meanwhile at Richmond Park, St Patrick's Athletic took a 4-0 home win against Cork City, with Jake Mulraney, Jason McClelland, Jamie Lennon and Mark Doyle providing the goals.

There was a win on the road for Sligo Rovers, who, thanks to goals from Max Mata and Stefan Radosavljevic, took a 2-1 over Dundalk, despite the best efforts of Rayhaan Tulloch.

In the final two games of the evening, UCD and Shelbourne played out a scoreless draw, while Derry City suffered a 1-0 defeat against Drogheda United, after Elicha Ahui netted in the 78th minute.

