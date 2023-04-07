Fri, 07 Apr, 2023 - 08:50

Football rumours: Chelsea sound out Jose Mourinho for third spell in charge

Arsenal look at Djibril Sow as Nuno Tavares departure falls through.
Football rumours: Chelsea sound out Jose Mourinho for third spell in charge

By PA Sport Staff

Today's football rumours

One former manager could be replaced in the Chelsea hotseat by another with Jose Mourinho being lined up for a third spell. Reports in The Sun, via Spanish outlet Relevo, suggest Mourinho has been approached to replace interim boss Frank Lampard.

Arsenal have a growing interest in Switzerland midfielder Djibril Sow according to the Daily Mirror. The Gunners are reportedly stepping up their efforts to sign the 26-year-old from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Chelsea v Arsenal – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Nuno Tavares, right, tangles with Chelsea’s Mason Mount (Adam Davy/PA)

But full-back Nuno Tavares’ move away from Arsenal looks to have fallen through. The Mirror reports Marseille are no longer interested in turning the 22-year-old’s loan into a permanent move after he was banished from training.

Lionel Messi, 35, and Neymar, 31, are not on a list of players ruled “non-transferable” as part of a PSG rebuild, reports The Sun via Mundo Deportivo. France striker Kylian Mbappe, 24, is among the seven players the club believe must be retained.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Coventry City Sponsor Day and Open Training – Coventry Building Society Arena
Coventry City’s Viktor Gyokeres takes a selfie with a fan after training (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Viktor Gyokeres:Leeds have edged ahead of Everton in the race to sign the 24-year-old striker from Coventry, according to Football Insider.

Jeremie Frimpong: Manchester United are looking at a £44million move for the Dutch full-back, 22, from Bayer Leverkusen but face competition from Barcelona and Bayern Munich, reports journalist Fabrizio Romano.

More in this section

England beat Brazil on penalties to win inaugural Women’s Finalissima at Wembley England beat Brazil on penalties to win inaugural Women’s Finalissima at Wembley
Tiger Woods struggles to opening 74 to lie nine shots off Masters lead Tiger Woods struggles to opening 74 to lie nine shots off Masters lead
Leeds winger Jack Harrison signs new five-year contract Leeds winger Jack Harrison signs new five-year contract
soccerchelseamanchester unitedleeds unitedfootballtransfersarsenalneymarpsgkylian mbappegossiplional messi
Cristian Stellini: Harry Kane criticism after Abdoulaye Doucoure clash strange

Cristian Stellini: Harry Kane criticism after Abdoulaye Doucoure clash strange

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more