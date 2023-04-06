Thu, 06 Apr, 2023 - 09:26

Football rumours: Tottenham leading the chase to land Leicester’s James Maddison

Inter Miami are reportedly willing to offer Lionel Messi an equity stake in the club to convince him to join this summer.
Football rumours: Tottenham leading the chase to land Leicester’s James Maddison

By PA Sport Staff

Tottenham are leading the chase to land Leicester midfielder James Maddison, the Daily Telegraph reports. The 26-year-old has one full season left on his contract at the King Power Stadium and he could leave after five seasons.

The Independent says Inter Miami are willing to offer Lionel Messi an equity stake in the club to convince him to join this summer, although the 35-year-old would prefer to stay in Europe until the 2024 Copa America in order to try and win the Champions League one last time.

Argentina’s Lionel Messi
Argentina’s Lionel Messi (Martin Rickett/PA)

The same paper reports Leicester are considering former manager Martin O’Neill and Rafael Benitez as potential caretakers in order to stay in the Premier League. The 2016 champions lost 2-1 to Aston Villa late on Tuesday night after the departure of Brendan Rodgers.

The Daily Mail adds that Leicester are hoping caretaker bosses Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell will lead them to safety but they are sounding out other candidates ahead of Saturday’s vital game against Bournemouth.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans
Leicester’s Youri Tielemans (Mike Egerton/PA)

Youri Tielemans: Football Insider reports Arsenal have opened talks with the 25-year-old Leicester and Belgium midfielder, with Newcastle and Barcelona also interested.

N’Golo Kante: Football journalist Fabrizio Romano says Chelsea have started negotiations with the 32-year-old France midfielder over a new contract.

