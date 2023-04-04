GAA weekend preview: Attention turns to provincial championship

Michael Bolton

Just days after four exciting League finals last weekend, attention quickly turns to the provincial championships, as teams look to take advantage of the new championship structure.

The last 16 of the All-Ireland series is made of four groups, with the four provincial winners, the four finalists, Westmeath, and the next seven best placed league teams making up the All-Ireland series.

This makes for very interesting viewing in the Connacht championship, as London, New York, Leitrim and Sligo are all on one side of the draw.

Leitrim will make the trip to New York on Saturday evening, while Sligo will have a quick turnaround from their final heroics when they take n London in Ruslip.

Saturday's action will be completed by the always competitive Ulster championship, as Armagh host Antrim the preliminary round.

On Sunday, the Connacht quarter-final between Mayo and Roscommon will take centre stage as Kevin McStay faces his former side.

In the Munster champinship, Clare host Cork, while Tipperary host Waterford in the other quarter-final.

While in the Leinster championship, Longford host Offaly, Laois host Wexford, while Wicklow will be aiming to overcome their defeat to Sligo when they face Carlow.

Here is all you need to know ahead of this weekend's action.

Saturday April 8th

Connacht Quarter-final

London v Sligo, McGovern Park, 3.00 pm.

New York v Leitrim, Gaelic Park, GAAGO, 11.00 pm.

Ulster Preliminary Round

Armagh v Antrim, Athletic Grounds, BBC Northern Ireland 5.00pm.

Sunday April 9th

Leinster Football Championship round one

Wicklow v Carlow, Echelon Park, 2.30pm.

Longford v Offaly, Glenn Brothers Pearse Park, 3.00pm.

Laois v Wexford, O'Moore Park, 3.30pm.

Munster Football quarter-final

Clare v Cork, Cusack Park, 2.00pm.

Tipperary v Waterford, Semple Stadium, 2.00pm.

Connacht Football Championship Quarter-final

Mayo v Roscommon, McHale Park, RTÉ Two, 4.00pm.