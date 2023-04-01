Saturday sport: Provinces in European last-16 ties, Man City face Liverpool

Rugby

It's a busy day of European last-16 action for the Irish provinces today.

First up, Munster are in South Africa to face the Sharks in Durban.

It's an all-Ireland clash at the Aviva Stadium, as Leinster take on Ulster at 5.30pm.

Meanwhile, Connacht continue their Challange Cup journey, taking on Benetton in Italy at 3pm.

_____________________________________________

Ireland's Women Six Nations campaign continues this afternoon.

Greg McWilliams' side welcome France to Musgrave Park at 3.15pm.

Soccer

Manchester City vs Liverpool is the curtain-raiser for a hectic day of Premier League action.

Kick-off at the Etihad Stadium is at 12.30pm.

League leaders Arsenal could finish the day 11 points clear of City at the top of the table.

The Gunners host Leeds in one of five 3pm games today.

Bournemouth can move out of the bottom three with a win at home to Fulham.

Roy Hodgson is back in the Crystal Palace dugout for their game with Leicester.

Brighton play Brentford, and Nottingham Forest host Wolves.

At 5.30pm, Chelsea play Aston Villa.

_______________________________________________

Ryan Graydon’s first-half strike was enough to see Derry City move top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division on goal difference last night.

The Candystripes were 1-0 winners away to 10-man Shelbourne.

Bohemians can leapfrog Derry tonight with just a point from their trip to Sligo.

Shamrock Rovers collected their first win at the seventh time of asking, thrashing ten-man Dundalk 4-0 at Oriel Park.

Chris Forrester scored twice for St. Pat’s who ended their poor run with a 3-0 win at home to UCD.

While Cork City and Drogheda drew 1-1.

GAA

Allianz Football finals weekend at Croke Park begins this evening with the Division 4 final meeting of Wicklow and Sligo.

That’s followed by the Division 3 decider between Cavan and Fermanagh.

Navan hosts the Division 3A final meeting of Roscommon and Armagh in the Allianz Hurling League.

And in the Division 3B final, Cavan meet Leitrim.

Formula 1

World Champion Max Verstappen is on pole position for tomorrow's Australian Grand Prix.