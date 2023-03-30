Thu, 30 Mar, 2023 - 15:32

New rules stop anyone guilty of human rights abuses owning Premier League clubs

The league’s clubs have voted to strengthen the owners’ and directors’ test.
New rules stop anyone guilty of human rights abuses owning Premier League clubs

By Jamie Gardner, PA Chief Sports Reporter

Individuals found to have committed human rights abuses will be unable to be an owner or director of a Premier League club under new rules approved by the English top flight on Thursday.

Human rights abuses, based on the Global Human Rights Sanctions Regulations 2020, will now be one of a number of additional “disqualifying events” under a beefed-up owners’ and directors’ test (OADT).

The league also now has the power to block people from becoming directors where they are under investigation for conduct that would result in a “disqualifying event” if proven.

The Premier League's decision to approve the Saudi-led takeover of Newcastle was heavily criticised by Amnesty International
The Premier League’s decision to approve the Saudi-led takeover of Newcastle was heavily criticised by Amnesty International. Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA.

The Premier League has faced strong criticism in the past from Amnesty International in particular for allowing Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) to lead a takeover of Newcastle, despite the country’s appalling human rights record.

Under the new rules approved by clubs on Thursday, a person or a company being subject to Government sanctions is now also a disqualifying event, while the range of criminal offences which could result in disqualification has been extended to include offences involving violence, corruption, fraud, tax evasion and hate crimes.

The league has also voted to widen the group of regulatory authorities where an existing suspension would result in disqualification, to now include the Charity Commission, the Financial Conduct Authority, the Prudential Conduct Authority and HMRC.

More in this section

Allianz Football League finals: All you need to know Allianz Football League finals: All you need to know
Marcus Rashford says reports he wants £500,000-a-week deal ‘complete nonsense’ Marcus Rashford says reports he wants £500,000-a-week deal ‘complete nonsense’
IOC not stalling decision over Russia and Belarus, insists committee president IOC not stalling decision over Russia and Belarus, insists committee president
soccerpremier leaguehuman rightsowners and directors test
Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame

Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more