Antoine Dupont named Six Nations Player of the Championship for third time

PA Sport Staff

France scrum-half Antoine Dupont has been named Guinness Six Nations Player of the Championship for the third time.

Dupont polled 26 per cent of the 138,000 fans who voted, adding the award to his successes of 2020 and 2022 to become only the second player alongside Brian O’Driscoll to complete a hat-trick of wins.

Also on the shortlist were Ireland’s Caelan Doris, Hugo Keenan and Mack Hansen, as well as Dupont's Les Bleus' team-mates Thomas Ramos and Damian Penaud.

𝐀𝐍𝐓𝐎𝐈𝐍𝐄 𝐃𝐔𝐏𝐎𝐍𝐓 is the '23 #GuinnessSixNations

Player of the Championship! 🏆



Only the SECOND player to win it three times.



Only the THIRD player to win it back-to-back.



Bravo, @Dupont9A 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/nVvgG0vPF9 — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) March 29, 2023

Dupont was outstanding at the back end of the tournament, especially in the record victory over England at Twickenham in round four.

The 26-year-old France skipper has been acclaimed despite his side finishing runners-up behind Grand Slam winners Ireland.

Andy Farrell’s champions supply 10 players to the team of the tournament, including the entire pack except Les Bleus lock Thibaud Flament.