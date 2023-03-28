Manchester United and Wrexham to do battle in San Diego in July

By PA Sport Staff

Manchester United will play Wrexham in San Diego this summer as part of a week-long pre-season training camp in the United States.

Erik ten Hag’s United will use a youth-focused team from their travelling tour squad, including academy prospects, for the July 25 encounter at the Snapdragon Stadium.

For Wrexham – brought to prominence Stateside by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s takeover in November 2020 – it will be the first trip to the US in the Welsh club’s history.

United football director John Murtough said: “Pre-season tours are always a great occasion to give opportunities for our most promising young academy players to gain valuable experience in the first-team environment, and this match against Wrexham is a great example of that.

“Manchester United has a history of nurturing and promoting youth and this is a chance for not only Erik but also our US supporters to assess the homegrown talent that is developing within our academy, and hopefully to be able to say, ‘I saw him here first’ if some of those players go on to establish themselves as first-team regulars.”

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson added: “We’re looking forward to being able to play in the United States for the first time in the club’s history.

“The tour will be an excellent opportunity for us to prepare for the 2023/24 season and the match against Manchester United will be a competitive fixture and a good test for us as we look ahead to the new campaign.

“We enjoy welcoming supporters from the US to the Racecourse Ground, and we’re looking forward to being able to play in front of some of these new fans on American soil in the summer.”