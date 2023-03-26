GAA roundup: Kilkenny beat Cork in semi-final, Monaghan avoid relegation

James Cox

Kilkenny are through to the Division One National Hurling League final.

Derek Lyng's charges led from start to finish as they got the better of Cork by 2-22 to 0-22 in thier semi-final at Nowlan Park.

The Rebels had Eoin Downey sent off in the second-half.

The Cats will play Limerick in the decider.

Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney said his players are gutted after they were relegated to Divsion 2 of the Allianz Football League.

The Orchard County men's three-year spell in the top tier came to an end following an 0-18 to 0-16 loss to Tyrone in Omagh.

Monaghan survived the drop once again after the Farney men edged out Mayo in Castlebar by 2-14 to 0-14.

Dessie Farrell said he's delighted to have Stephen Cluxton back in the fold.

Allianz Football League Division 2, Croke Park, Dublin 26/3/2023. Dublin's Stephen Cluxton warms up on the sideline. Photo: INPHO/Ben Brady

The goalkeeper is fit and healthy and has been back training with the Dubs for the last number of weeks.

He was named on the bench for their game crunch clash with Louth at Croke Park this afternoon.

The Blues clinched promotion to Division One after seeing off the Wee Cunty by 0-16 to 1-06.

Captain Sean Kelly was man of the match for Galway as they hung on to see-off Kerry by 1-13 to 0-14 at Pearse Stadium.

The Tribesmen will pay Mayo in the Division 1 final.

Fermnagh won promotion from Division 3 after edging passed Cavan by 1-14 to 2-10; just a point in that one.

Sligo and Wicklow won promotion from Division 4.