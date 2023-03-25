Limerick stage comeback to beat Tipperary in semi-final clash

James Cox

Limerick have come from behind to see off Tipperary by 1-28 to 0-25 in their Allianz Hurling League Division 1 semi-final at the Gaelic Grounds.

Peter Casey got the only goal of the game as Limerick secured a place in the Allianz NHL Division 1 final.

The Treaty men will play the winner of the Kilkenny/Cork clash tomorrow.

Earlier Laois were relegated to Division 2 after a 3-24 to 1-26 defeat to Westmeath in the winner takes all clash in Thurles.

Offaly are into the Division 2A final against Kildare next weekend after beating Kerry by 0-23 to 0-19.

Two first-half goals secured the points for Cork in a 2-08 to 0-11 win over Meath in their Lidl Ladies NFL Division 1 clash at Páirc Uí Rinn.