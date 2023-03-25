Sat, 25 Mar, 2023 - 13:25

Injury rules Reece James out of England’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine

James came off the bench in Naples as England saw out a 2-1 victory against reigning champions Italy in Thursday’s European qualification opener.
By Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer

Reece James will miss England’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine “for assessment on an ongoing issue”.

The 23-year-old has endured an injury-interrupted season, with the Chelsea right-back missing the World Cup in Qatar due to a knee problem.

James came off the bench in Naples as 10-man England saw out a 2-1 victory against reigning champions Italy in Thursday’s European qualification opener – his first cap since September.

Reece James is a firm favourite of Gareth Southgate
Reece James (pictured) is a firm favourite of Gareth Southgate. Photo: Nick Potts/PA.

But the Football Association has confirmed the full-back will be absent for Sunday’s Group C encounter against Ukraine, having returned to Chelsea for evaluation.

“Reece James has withdrawn from the England squad and will not feature against Ukraine on Sunday,” an FA statement read.

“The full-back has returned to Chelsea for assessment on an ongoing issue.”

James followed Marcus Rashford, Mason Mount and Nick Pope in withdrawing from the initial selection, with the FA confirming on Saturday that “no replacements are planned”.

Luke Shaw was sent off against Italy on Thursday
Luke Shaw was sent off against Italy on Thursday. Photo: Adam Davy/PA.

Fraser Forster is the only player to have come into the original selection and was among the 22 in England training at the Tottenham Hotspur Training Ground on Saturday lunchtime.

Luke Shaw was part of the group despite being suspended for the Ukraine match having been sent off for two bookings in quick succession in Italy.

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford will join manager Gareth Southgate to preview the Group C clash at a sold-out Wembley at Saturday’s pre-match press conference.

