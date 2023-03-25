Saturday sport: Ireland begin women's Six Nations campaign

Michael Bolton

Rugby

Ireland begin their Women's Six Nations campaign today.

Greg McWilliams' side face Wales in Cardiff, with kick-off at a quarter-past-two.

Today's other game sees England and Scotland face off in Newcastle from 4.45pm.

Three Irish provinces are in action in the United Rugby Championship today in vital games.

Connacht face Edinburgh in Galway at 3pm, with the hosts bidding for their fifth win in a row.

Mike Haley and Dave Kilcoyne are both in the Munster team to face Glasgow from 7.15pm at Thomond Park.

Ulster will be captained by Duane Vermeulen when they welcome his former club, the Bulls, to Kingspan Stadium at twenty-five to eight.

Soccer

France started their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign in fine style last night

Ahead of their visit to Dublin to play the Republic of Ireland on Monday, last year's World Cup finalists beat the Netherlands 4-0 at the Stade de France.

Elsewhere in Group B, Greece were 3-0 winners over Gibraltar.

This afternoon, Scotland play Cyprus in Group A while Croatia host Wales in Group D this evening.

GAA

Division One survival is the target for the hurlers of both Westmeath and Laois this afternoon.

They face off in this year's relegation play-off in Thurles from 2pm.

The first of the Division One semi-finals take place this evening, with Limerick at home to Tipperary from half seven.

In Division 2A, Offaly and Kerry square off in their semi-final meeting at 2pm in Tullamore.