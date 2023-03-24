Fri, 24 Mar, 2023 - 14:26

Training ‘pushed back to Monday’ by Wigan after players and staff are not paid

The players are apparently not in the right mental state following the late payment of wages.
Training ‘pushed back to Monday’ by Wigan after players and staff are not paid

By Sunny Badwal, PA

Wigan players were absent from training on Friday after not receiving their wages on time for the fourth time this season.

The PA news agency understands training has been “pushed back to Monday” with a collective decision made by players and coach Shaun Maloney. The players are apparently not in the right mental state following the late payment of wages.

The Sky Bet Championship’s bottom club have not paid players or staff on time on four occasions this season, which has already resulted in a three-point deduction by the EFL for breaching an agreement the club had with the governing body in January, where they accepted a suspended penalty.

West Bromwich Albion v Wigan Athletic – Sky Bet Championship – The Hawthorns
It is a challenging time for Wigan’s players and coach Shaun Maloney. Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA.

The Latics are currently eight points from safety in the Championship with only eight games left to play.

Wigan have continued to play and train despite the disruptive off-pitch news throughout the season but both players and coach collectively took the decision not to train on Friday morning.

A Wigan spokesperson said: “We are still waiting on the players’ wages and that’s no secret.

“Naturally from a coach’s point of view it’s the correct decision and today’s training session has been pushed back to Monday.

 

“The players are not going to be in the right mental state, given they are still waiting on wages.

“The fact there is no game this week with the international break and then we play QPR next Saturday…in my opinion it is the correct decision.

“The session has been postponed given the difficulties over the last week and from a mentality point of view, it is the right decision. It was the coach’s decision and clearly the players are not in the right frame of mind.

“If there was a game on Saturday, would training have been called off? Probably not. We are hoping today we might have a bit more clarity.”

More in this section

Harry Kane breaks England scoring record in historic win in Italy Harry Kane breaks England scoring record in historic win in Italy
Steve Clarke vows to keep Scotland fans ‘entertained’ after signing new deal Steve Clarke vows to keep Scotland fans ‘entertained’ after signing new deal
Man Utd charged by FA for surrounding referee during Fulham FA Cup tie Man Utd charged by FA for surrounding referee during Fulham FA Cup tie
soccerfootballwiganeflshaun maloney
Wayne Rooney expects Harry Kane to set England goal record ‘well into the 70s’

Wayne Rooney expects Harry Kane to set England goal record ‘well into the 70s’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more