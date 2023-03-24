Leeds’ Elland Road stadium closed as police investigate security threat

By Mark Walker, PA

West Yorkshire Police have closed Leeds’ Elland Road stadium and their club shop as they investigate a security threat.

The PA news agency understands a threat was made via social media and all the club’s offices and ticket office have been closed as police carry out checks.

West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to attend at Elland Road football stadium following reports of a security threat to the premises.

Leeds United’s offices, ticket office, Foundation offices and club shop at Elland Road will be closed until further notice on the advice of the police.



We apologise for any inconvenience and we will inform the public when normal service resumes — Leeds United (@LUFC) March 24, 2023

“Investigations are currently ongoing to establish the credibility of that threat.

“The report was received at 9:49pm on Thursday night.”

A Leeds statement read: “Leeds United’s offices, ticket office, Foundation offices and club shop at Elland Road will be closed until further notice on the advice of the police.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and we will inform the public when normal service resumes.”

The Premier League is on hold this week due to the last international break before the season finishes.