Man Utd charged by FA for surrounding referee during Fulham FA Cup tie

By PA Sport Staff

Manchester United have been charged by the Football Association for surrounding referee Chris Kavanagh in Sunday’s fiery FA Cup quarter-final win over Fulham.

United’s players appealed to the referee for a handball after Kavanagh originally awarded a corner when Willian blocked Jadon Sancho’s shot on the line – a decision which sparked a chaotic few minutes.

Kavanagh changed his decision after checking the pitchside monitor and sent Willian off before being pushed by Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, who was also dismissed along with Cottagers boss Marco Silva.

Both Silva and Mitrovic have already been sanctioned by the FA, with the latter facing a lengthy suspension, and United have now also been charged over the behaviour of their players at Old Trafford.

An FA statement read: “Manchester United FC has been charged after its players surrounded a match official during the 71st minute of the FA Cup tie against Fulham FC on Sunday 19 March.

“It’s alleged that Manchester United FC failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or do not behave in a way which is improper.

“Manchester United FC has until Monday 27 March to respond.”

Fulham had been leading 1-0 up until Willian’s handball, with United scoring the resulting penalty before going on to win the match 3-1.