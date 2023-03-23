Thu, 23 Mar, 2023 - 15:10

Uefa starts investigation into Barcelona referee payments scandal

Reports last month claimed the Spanish club made payments to a former vice-president of Spain’s referees’ committee.
By Andy Hampson, PA

Uefa has launched an investigation following allegations Barcelona made payments to a former vice-president of Spain’s referees’ committee.

Reports last month claimed the club paid companies owned by Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira €7 million between 2001 and 2018.

Negreira was the vice-president of the Spanish football federation’s refereeing committee from 1993-2018.

Joan Laporta
Barcelona president Joan Laporta has denied wrongdoing (Joan Monfort/AP)

Barca could face corruption charges in court over the allegations after Spanish prosecutors filed a complaint earlier this month.

Now football’s European governing body has announced it will also be investigating the claims.

A statement on Thursday read: “In accordance with article 31(4) of the UEFA disciplinary regulations, UEFA ethics and disciplinary inspectors have today been appointed to conduct an investigation regarding a potential violation of UEFA’s legal framework by FC Barcelona in connection with the so-called ‘Caso Negreira’.”

 

Barca have previously denied wrongdoing.

A statement said they had paid an external consultant for “technical reports related to professional refereeing”, arguing it was common practice in the game.

President Joan Laporta said: “Barca have never bought referees nor influence. That was never the intention and that has to be clear. The facts contradict those that are trying to tell a different story.”

