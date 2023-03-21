Allianz Football League: Final round permutations

Michael Bolton

In the final weekend of the Allianz Football League, there is plenty at stake across all four divisions ahead of the action this weekend.

Promotion, relegation, a place in final's, and qualification for the All-Ireland could all be decided this weekend.

In a weekend that is guaranteed to deliver entertainment, here is what is to play for across all four divisions.

Division One

After the weekend's action, @MayoGAA have booked their spot in the #AllianzLeagues Division 1 Football Final. See how the rest of the teams in Division 1 stand after Week 6! pic.twitter.com/bXCS4HaEWu — The GAA (@officialgaa) March 20, 2023

Mayo have already qualified for the final, with one of Galway and Kerry set to join them, as they face off in Salthill on Sunday. Galway are currently in second place, and will join Mayo in the final if they avoid defeat.

If Kerry win, and Roscommon and Tyrone fail to beat Donegal and Roscommon respectively, Kerry will play Mayo in a repeat of last year's final. A big win for Jack O'Connor's side could also see them qualify for the final.

At the other end of the table, Donegal are all but relegated at the bottom of the table, while Monaghan loo set to join them in seventh place. Monaghan will have to beat Mayo in Castlebar, and hope Tyrone defeat Armagh in order to avoid relegation.

Division Two

Derry have already secured promotion to division one, and are set to be joined by one of Dublin or Louth in the league final, with the sides to meet in Croke Park.

If Dublin avoid defeat, they will be back in decision one, while a win for Louth would secure an incredible third successive promotion.

While Clare and Limerick and guaranteed to be relegated, Meath and Kildare could be a fixture with long term implications. With the sides in fifth and sixth positions, the Taliteann Cup could await whoever loses this fixture, depending on what happens in the Leinster championship.

Division Three

Cavan are guaranteed to be promoted regardless of what happens this weekend due to their head-to-head record against Down and Offaly.

Fermanagh are in second place, and will join Cavan should they defeat them in Breffini park. If Fermanagh were to lose and Offaly defeat Down, Offaly would take second place as they having defeated Fermanagh earlier in the campaign.

Division Four

Over half the teams in Division four can still be promoted on the final weekend.

Sligo, who are top of the table of 10 points, have faith in their own hands when they face Leitrim, who are on eight points, along with Laois and Wicklow.

Avoid defeat, and Sligo are promoted and in the final. However, should they lose to Leitrim and Laois defeated London, they would miss out on points difference.

A big huge win for Wicklow over Waterford, combined with wins for Leitrim and Laois, could see Wicklow promoted, but would again come down to points difference.