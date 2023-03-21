Scott Robertson to replace Ian Foster as New Zealand head coach after World Cup

PA Sport Staff

Scott Robertson is to replace Ian Foster as New Zealand head coach after signing a four-year contract that will begin after this autumn’s World Cup.

Foster has presided over a rocky period in All Blacks history and although he avoided the sack during a challenging 2022, New Zealand Rugby announced it was searching for a replacement to start after the global showpiece in France.

Robertson, 48, has beaten Japan boss Jamie Joseph to the role with his rise to the most sought-after coaching post in All Blacks rugby seen as inevitable having guided the Crusaders to six consecutive Super Rugby titles.

“It’s a job that comes with a huge amount of responsibility but I’m excited by the opportunity to make a contribution to the legacy of the black jersey,” former New Zealand back row Robertson said.

“To represent your country as a coach or player is the ultimate honour in sport and it’s humbling to be given that opportunity. I can’t wait.”

New Zealand have been heavily criticised for recruiting Foster’s replacement in advance of the World Cup, a move that is seen as being detrimental to their chances of winning the tournament for a fourth time.

Robertson was a fringe contender to take over from Eddie Jones when he was sacked by England in December but the Rugby Football Union opted instead for their preferred choice Steve Borthwick.