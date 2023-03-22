Wed, 22 Mar, 2023 - 06:51

Kylian Mbappe named as France’s new captain

The Paris St Germain forward succeeds Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.
By PA Sport Staff

Didier Deschamps has appointed Kylian Mbappe as France’s new captain.

The 24-year-old Paris St Germain forward, who won the Golden Boot at the World Cup last year, succeeds goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

The Tottenham stopper retired from international football after guiding France to a second successive World Cup final.

Mbappe has rapidly become France’s biggest star after being part of the World Cup-winning team in 2018 as a teenager.

He has scored 36 goals in his 66 international appearances and became only the second player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final in the defeat by Argentina.

Mbappe’s first match wearing the armband will be Friday’s European Championship qualifier against the Netherlands.

Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann is the new vice-captain.

soccerfootballfrancekylian mbappedidier deschampshugo llorisantoine griezmann
