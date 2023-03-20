Carlos Alcaraz regains top spot with dominant victory at Indian Wells

By PA Sport Staff

Carlos Alcaraz has regained the world number one ranking as he claimed the BNP Paribas Open title in Indian Wells without losing a set.

The 19-year-old Spaniard ended Daniil Medvedev’s 19-match winning streak 6-3 6-2 to reclaim the top spot in the ATP rankings he lost to Novak Djokovic in January.

Medvedev – who has climbed one spot to number five – had won his three previous tournaments in Rotterdam, Doha and Dubai.

California Carlos 🌴🏆@carlosalcaraz does not drop a set en route to winning a maiden Indian Wells title. He snaps Medvedev’s 19-match win streak 6-3, 6-2.#TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/0rVX4s9JMP — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 20, 2023

He had also won the pair’s only previous meeting – at Wimbledon in 2021 – but the 27-year-old had no answer to his teenage opponent’s patient but aggressive game plan in windy conditions.

Alcaraz seized control with an immediate break in both sets, opening a 3-0 lead in the first and winning the opening 10 points in the second as he raced away to a 4-0 lead.

And he rarely looked troubled as Medvedev failed to repeat the sparkling form from his semi-final victory over Frances Tiafoe.

Alcaraz hit 18 winners to Medvedev’s five, repeatedly exploiting his opponent’s deep position with a string of drop shots.

He clinched his third ATP Masters 1000 title – joining compatriot Rafael Nadal as the only men to reach that mark as a teenager – without facing a break point.

And he will chase a fourth, still two shy of Nadal’s tally before turning 20, when he aims to defend his Miami Open title from Saturday.