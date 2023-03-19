GAA Round up: Mayo book place in final as Derry secure promotion to Division One

It was a busy day of action in both the Football and Hurling Allianz League's with, promotion, relegation and a place in league finals at stake.

Football

Mayo 1-17 Donegal 0-9

In division one, Donegal's struggles continued as Mayo made light work in their 11 point victory in Ballyboffey to book their place in the final.

Mayo's forward line impressed throughout, with Aidan O'Shea scoring 0-4 in an impressive display in the 13 jersey as they took a 0-11 to 0-6 lead into the interval.

Donegal didn't score in the second half until the 54th minute, as Mayo took full advantage of their woes with a goal from Ryan O'Donoghue in the 37th minute.

In the other game in Division one, Monaghan's survival hopes were dealt a huge blow in a 0-13 to 2-15 defeat to Tyrone in Clones.

First-half goals by Peter Harte from the penalty spot and Cormac Quinn put Tyrone in the driving seat, as they lead 2-5 to 0-8 at half time.

Monaghan's task was made all the more difficult when key men Jack McCarron and Killian Lavelle were sent off early in the second half, as they struggled to create chance as Tyrone ran out as comfortable winners.

In Division Two, Derry secured promotion to Division One, with a 0-14 to 0-4 win over Clare.

Rory Gallagher's side never looked in trouble in the game, as Clare were scoreless in the first half, with Derry 0-9 to no score up after the first 35 minutes.

They could be joined by Louth in the promotion sports, after their 1-10 to 0-10 win over Cork kept alive their chances of promotion.

The win for Mickey Harte's side leaves them two points off second place Dublin, who they face next weekend in Croke Park.

At the bottom of the table, Kildare secured a vital 3-10 tp 2-7 win over Limerick to give themselves a massive chance of survival.

Hurling

Limerick qualified for the Allianz National Hurling League semi-finals with a 2-20 to 0-15 win over Wexford in Gaelic Grounds.

In an entertaining first half, Limerick took a 1-10 to 0-7 lead into the interval, with Lee Chin getting six points from frees to keep Wexford in touch, with Kyle Hayes scoring the first goal.

Limerick upped the pace in the second half and had their second goal in the 39th minute, as they had too much for Wexford to earn victory.

In a thrilling contest at Cusack Park, it finished 2-18 each between Cork and Clare, as late scores ensured a drake for the Rebels.

Aidan McCarthy was the standout player with 1-11 for Clare, bit it wasn't enough Conor Cahalane points secured a dramatic draw for Cork.

They will face Kilkenny in the semi-finals, after they edged out Waterford at Nowlan Park 0-16 to 0-18 in a tight contest.

Billy Drennan impressed for Kilkenny with 0-10, as he continued his impressive season, as Kilkenny were able to put Waterford beyond arm's length to seal victory.

Tipperary ensured they will complete the semi-final line up as they defeated Antrim 4-28 to 2-16 in Corrigan Park.

Geraoid O'Connor scored 0-9 for Tipperary, with the goals coming from Sean Ryan, Mark Kehoe, Conor Bowe and Pauric Campion.

In Westmeath, Galway ran out as 4-27 to 1-12 winners to round off their round-robin campaign in the League.