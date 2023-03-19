Sunday sport: Ireland U20s seek their own Grand Slam, FA Cup action

Rugby

The Ireland rugby team are settling into life as Six Nations champions.

The men in green were 29-16 winners over England last night, sealing their fourth-ever Grand Slam, the first to be won in Dublin.

Johnny Sexton marked his final Six Nations appearance by becoming the top points scorer in Championship history.

The Ireland under-20s can make it an Irish Grand Slam double this evening.

Richie Murphy's side have the chance to win their second successive championship when they take on England at Musgrave Park.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm.

Soccer

There are three FA Cup semi-final spots up for grabs today.

John Egan and Sammie Szmodics are in action as Sheffield United take on Blackburn - 1-1 is the score at Bramall Lane at half-time.

Brighton welcome Grimbsy to the Amex at 2.15pm.

The late game is at Old Trafford as Manchester United take on Fulham from 4.30pm.

There is also one game in the Premier League today - Arsenal take on Crystal Palace from 2pm.

Spurs remain fourth in the table after being held to a 3-3 draw by basement boys Southampton.

Everton came from behind twice to draw 2-2 with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

GAA

Kerry are up to third in Division 1 of the Allianz Football Leagues after a 1-12 to 0-12 win over Roscommon in Tralee.

This afternoon Monaghan host Tyrone with both sides on four points and looking to ease relegation fears for the final round of games.

Throw in at Clones is set for 1.45pm

Bottom side Donegal take on unbeaten Mayo.

Throw-in at Ballybofey is at 3.45pm.

In the hurling, All-Ireland champions Limerick welcome Wexford at the Gaelic Grounds.

At Nowlan Park, Kilkenny go head-to-head with Waterford and Clare face Cork at Cusack Park in Ennis.

Formula One

Defending champion Max Verstappen will start this afternoon's Saudi Arabian F1 Grand Prix from 15th place after suffering a power issue in qualifying.

His Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez is on pole.