Sun, 19 Mar, 2023 - 08:39

Leon Edwards retains welterweight title with decision victory over Kamaru Usman

The judges at the O2 Arena in London scored it 48-46, 48-46, 47-47 in Birmingham-based Edwards’ favour.
Leon Edwards retains welterweight title with decision victory over Kamaru Usman

By PA Sport Staff

Leon Edwards won the first defence of his world welterweight title by majority decision in his trilogy fight with Kamaru Usman at UFC 286 in London.

Edwards, who avenged his unanimous points defeat to Usman in 2015 with a stunning head-kick knockout in their second encounter to claim the title last August, landed the cleaner blows as their third fight went the distance.

Billed as the biggest mixed martial arts fight in UK history, the judges at the O2 Arena scored it 48-46, 48-46, 47-47 in Birmingham-based Edwards’ favour.

It was the first time a British UFC fighter has defended a world title in this country since Michael Bisping in 2016.

Edwards made an encouraging start, connecting with two heavy body kicks in the opening round.

The 31-year-old’s greater speed unsettled Usman, but the challenger took Edwards down briefly in round two before both fighters traded some heavy blows.

Usman grappled Edwards to the floor again early in the third and the latter was docked a point for grabbing the fence.

A similar pattern unfolded in the fourth, which was just as close, with Edwards looking to keep his distance as Usman tried to get in close.

Edwards evaded two more takedown attempts in the final round and caught Usman with an uppercut, but took a hit to the body as his title defence went down to the wire.

American-based Nigerian Usman won the title in 2019 by defeating Tyron Woodley and defended it on five occasions before his loss last summer in Salt Lake City to Edwards, who has now won his last 11 fights.

More in this section

Andy Farrell: The Englishman who led Ireland to the Grand Slam Andy Farrell: The Englishman who led Ireland to the Grand Slam
GAA Round up: Dublin take huge step towards promotion with victory over Meath GAA Round up: Dublin take huge step towards promotion with victory over Meath
Antonio Conte hits out at Tottenham players after draw at struggling Southampton Antonio Conte hits out at Tottenham players after draw at struggling Southampton
edwardsufcmixed martial artsleon edwardskamaru usman
Marco Silva wants a reaction from Fulham at Old Trafford

Marco Silva wants a reaction from Fulham at Old Trafford

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more